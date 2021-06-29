UPDATE: This story has been updated with relevant information as of June 29 10:36 a.m.
On the late afternoon of June 26, Vermont State Police received a call that there had been a single car crash on Pattee Hill Road in Georgia, however, when troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered an empty vehicle.
The caller indicated that the individuals leaving the car, a Black 2014 Chevy Traverse, were both males and one of which seemed to be bleeding from the head.
Rescue personnel on the scene said that they received notice that two men, one of which appeared to be stumbling, were seen walking toward Middle Road on Pattee Hill Road. However, after a search of the area, troopers could not locate the males described.
Subsequent reports have revealed multiple sitings of an older man with white hair and a white beard as well as a heavier set man believed to be in his mid-thirties or forties leaving the crash site, according to Trooper Nicholas Olson.
No property besides the car was damaged and police are still investigating the cause as well as the identities of people involved.
The cause of the crash as well as the identity of the men is still under investigation.
If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two males involved please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.
