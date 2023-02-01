ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight at a school basketball game Tuesday night in Alburgh.
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday: Maple Run Unified School District superintendent Bill Kimball has released a response. Grand Isle Supervisory Union has released a similar letter from superintendent Michael Clark, principal Beth Hemingway, and director of student services Nick DeVita.
State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans.
The fight ended before troopers arrived on scene, and some participants had already left the school, according to police. One of those individuals, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The circumstances of his death are under active investigation.
Giroux’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
As of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.
The state police is working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito on this case.
The Vermont State Police is seeking to interview anyone with information about this incident, including those involved in the fight at the Alburgh school. People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Maple Run Unified School District Response
At 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, Maple Run Unified School District superintendent Bill Kimball published a letter on the Maple Run Facebook page in response. The letter is as follows.
"All of us in the Maple Run Community are shocked and saddened by last night's death of Russell Giroux after a physical altercation during a basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center. We extend our condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. Since our students observed the altercation, we are working in the next days to support our students and families in dealing with the consequences of the altercation and Mr. Giroux's death. This morning we informed our school staff of the incident and put immediate supports in place for the students.
The Maple Run Unified School District condemns the violence that occurred during the basketball game. We expect better from our communities. Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students. The tragic events that preceded Mr. Giroux's death have caused our schools to evaluate school programs and community involvement.
The recent spate of spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont is concerning. We urge the Agency of Education and the Vermont Principals Association to give consideration as to how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators and to act decisively to limit the harm that can be caused to students or other attendees.
Sincerly,
Bill Kimball
Superintendent of Schools"
Grand Isle Supervisory Union superintendent Michael Clark, principal Beth Hemingway, and director of student services Nick DeVita released a similar letter.
The Grand Isle letter commended the coaches and players of both teams along with town and city staff members that supported students, and announced there will be additional support from GISU for students in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.