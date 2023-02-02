UPDATED: 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight that occurred at a middle school basketball game Tuesday night in Alburgh.
State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center for a report of a large fight involving multiple adult spectators during a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School.
Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention and was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, and the cause and manner of death are listed as pending further investigation, including toxicology testing and ongoing work by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations detectives assigned to the case.
Giroux left the school and was driving in the direction of his home when he stopped his car and called first responders, according to police.
What prompted the fight at the Alburgh Community Education Center and the roles of the individuals involved are still unclear. State police interviewed participants in the brawl and spectators at the game, and collected and reviewed video footage.
In a statement Wednesday, Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball condemned the violence that occurred during the game.
“We expect better from our communities,” he stated. “Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students.”
Because students observed the altercation, Maple Run provided support today to students and families. Kimball said the district will continue to do so for the remainder of the week.
He also urged the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Principals Association to “give consideration as to how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators and to act decisively to limit the harm that can be caused to students or other attendees.”
Grand Isle Supervisory Union also provided support to students on Wednesday, according to a statement from Superintendent Michael Clark, ACEC principal Beth Hemingway and director of student services Nick DeVita.
“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness,” the letter states. “We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves.”
On Thursday, the district announced it would end spectator attendance at GISU home games for the remainder of the basketball season.
"We believe that athletics in education has an important role. However, given the current environment, we also recognize that an immediate change must happen," a Feb. 2 from administrators states.
GISU plans to organize an opportunity to hear from the school community about how best to move forward.
"The GISU will consider how to use these ideas to help everyone who attends educational athletic events understand that everyone at an athletic event participates in the educational side of the event," the letter states. "Our hope is we can quickly transform from an environment of no spectators to a culture where everyone who attends an educational athletic event understands and embraces they are an important participant in the educational process of our students."
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito is also involved in the case.
The Vermont State Police is seeking to interview anyone with information about this incident, including those involved in the fight at the Alburgh school. People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Giroux's family has organized a Go Fund Me for funeral arrangements.
