As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. The state also releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period in each county. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Franklin County saw another 13 cases of COVID-19 reported by state health officials Thursday morning, bringing the county's total number of cases since March to 288.
Within the past 14 days, 103 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 within Franklin County.
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Grand Isle County, bringing Vermont's smallest county's overall total number of COVID-19 cases to 42.
Statewide, health officials reported another 178 people have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based off of a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
As of Wednesday, the state of Vermont began including what health officials on Tuesday called "probable cases" - or "presumptive positives" - in their statewide totals, which officials determine through a combination of antigen testing, COVID-19 symptoms and identification as a close contact to another confirmed cased of COVID-19.
With new cases reported Wednesday and another 120 "probable cases" recorded throughout the pandemic added to Vermont's total Wednesday, the Green Mountain State has officially recorded 4,461 cases of COVID-19 since March.
Two more people in Vermont have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Vermont
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
