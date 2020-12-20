As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. The state also releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period in each county. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Between Saturday and Sunday, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Franklin County.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vermont in March, 454 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Within the past 14 days, 138 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in nearby Grand Isle County over the weekend. Fifty-six people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont's northwesternmost county since March.
Between Saturday and Sunday, another 188 people statewide were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based on a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
Since March, 6,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.
With another four deaths related to COVID-19 reported this weekend, 111 people in total have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
