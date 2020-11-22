As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we'll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state's data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Between Saturday and Sunday, six new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Franklin County. One-hundred-ninety-two people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 since March.
No new cases were reported in Grand Isle County over the weekend, leaving the county's total number of cases at 36.
Between Saturday and Sunday, a total of 172 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Vermont. More than 3,600 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Green Mountain State as of Sunday.
With another death linked to COVID-19 reported over the weekend, 63 people in total have now died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
Today's Vermont data
Franklin County data
Grand Isle County data
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.