This story was updated at 2:53 p.m. March 14.
ST. ALBANS — A late night outing on Kingman Street in St. Albans turned violent Friday night, when a young woman received a broken nose and black eye while trying to flee.
Arizona “A.J.” Cadieux, 21, who has since been arrested for the incident, is being held without bail. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and negligent operation of a vehicle.
He pled not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Monday afternoon, March 14.
Court records indicate that the alleged assault happened after Cadieux and the victim left Shooter’s Salon on Kingman Street just after 11 p.m. on Friday night. The two had been driving back to their residence when Cadieux allegedly began to beat the victim in anger.
Law enforcement received reports that a black car, later identified as a Toyota Corolla, had been seen swerving near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Bank Street. A woman was seen trying to flee from the vehicle while it was in motion.
Roughly 30 minutes later, a subsequent call to dispatch located her at a neighbor’s residence. Upon arrival at the location, police interviewed the victim, who said that Cadieux had allegedly struck her multiple times and pointed a firearm at her during the drive back to their residence on Bishop Street.
When they arrived, she fled to a neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor then called dispatch to report the incident.
She was then transported to Northwestern Medical Center for her injuries, which include a broken nose, a black eye and a contusion on the right hand.
By the next morning, Cadieux drove to his parents house in St. Albans to store his gun, where officers later found him after speaking to Cadieux’s father. The young man had stayed at the residence before when the couple had gotten into altercations, and officers eventually found him after tracking footprints leading up to a small tree fort.
He was no longer in possession of a firearm at the time, and officers arrested him without incident.
While on scene, officers also noted that Cadieux owned four firearms, including the one he allegedly had with him during the alleged assault.
Of the four charges made against Cadieux, three of the charges are felony-level. The maximum penalty for each is 15 years.
Cadieux also had been previously convicted of negligent operation of a vehicle – the final charge of the four – back in October.
Defense Attorney Jordan Handy asked that Cadieux receive bail to be released to his parents, but Judge Martin Maley denied the request. Handy’s concern was that Cadieux would be better equipped to deal with a drinking problem by staying at the family’s residence.
A bail hearing has been scheduled to examine the topic in more detail.
If bail is granted in the future, Maley said the court would require no further contact between Cadieux and the victim.
Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Celis thanked the court for the condition.
“She’s in fear for her life,” Celis said. “The defendant threatened her at least two times with a gun.”
During the Monday arraignment, about 20 family members and friends of the victim, including the victim herself, had come to watch the court proceedings.
