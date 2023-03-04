ST. ALBANS — As of 5 a.m. Saturday morning, St. Albans Creamery & Supply workers have an agreement on the table with DFA, which Teamsters Local 597 president Curtis Clough said has a good chance of passing.
The strike will be delayed until March 12 as a worker vote is taken.
"We do, officially, have an agreement which we will be voting over the next couple of days and will be delaying implementation of a strike action until March 12 if needed, but I think this is likely to pass. It eliminates a two-tier insurance regime and seems popular," Clough said in an email.
Read the Messenger's earlier coverage detailing the reasons behind the strike, published on March 2, at https://www.samessenger.com/news/things-could-be-better-but-theyre-just-not-union-threatens-strike-at-dfa-creamery/article_2c934940-b94a-11ed-9cbe-83bda0cb3bd0.html
