FRANKLIN - The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) announced late Friday afternoon that Route 120 was once again open to two lanes of traffic after a collapsed culvert closed the road for several hours.
Authorities closed the state highway around lunchtime Friday afternoon after a culvert collapsed near Swamp Road and had left Route 120 "impassable," a Vermont State Police statement revealed Friday afternoon.
While Route 120 was closed, VTrans advised on social media that motorists use Routes 105 and 236 as a detour.