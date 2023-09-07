Updated at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.
GEORGIA — A man who fled police by car, bike, boat, tractor, dump truck and kayak was taken into custody early this afternoon.
Eric Edson, 52, was apprehended around 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 following a foot chase through the woods in Georgia by troopers with Vermont State Police and game wardens with Vermont Fish & Wildlife.
The arrest occurred after troopers and wardens, responding to a tip, saw Edson at about 1 p.m. in a kayak on the Lamoille River. Edson landed the kayak, which is believed to have been stolen, on the northern riverbank near Vermont Route 104A. He then fled from law enforcement on foot, jumped into the river and swam to the southern shore near Georgia Mountain Road. Troopers and wardens arrested him at that time.
Edson requested a medical evaluation, and fire and rescue crews were called to the scene.
Members of the Milton Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provided support on scene when Edson was taken into custody. The Colchester and Essex police departments also dispatched resources to assist.
According to Vermont State Police, details remain unknown on when Edson will appear in court and what charges he will face. VSP will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.
Edson sparked news headlines last week after being the subject of a chase throughout Chittenden County following a police attempt to capture him.
The chase began when Burlington police conducted a welfare check on a man in a sleeping vehicle, who ended up being Edson. He then assaulted both officers and fled in the process.
His car was later found in Burlington’s New North End, and Edson fled again after stealing a bicycle. After another sighting, he allegedly stole a sailboat before abandoning it on Rock Point and fleeing on foot to elude police.
According to Vermont State Police, he was spotted again Wednesday afternoon with a full-size John Deere tractor in Fairfax, but police clarified that “his means of transportation at this point are unknown.”
