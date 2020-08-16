Updated Information

Updated 12:51 a.m., Aug. 16:

After issuing a press release earlier Friday, Vermont State Police (VSP) said in a 4:11 p.m. follow up that it received a tip leading to the location of Jeffrey Fleury, 50, of Enosburg Falls. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

ENOSBURG FALLS – State police are looking for help in identifying a man photographed stealing from a home on Missisquoi Street in Enosburg Falls.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police (VSP), an unidentified man was seen in photographs provided to the police stealing from a Missisquoi Street residence Friday morning.

Police are looking for help in identifying the man pictured in their release and are asking anyone with information regarding the pictured theft to contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.

