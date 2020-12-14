As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. The state also releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period in each county. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Franklin County on Monday, bringing the county's total number of cases reported since March to 405.
Within the past 14 days, 157 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
Vermont's health department reported Monday another two cases of COVID-19 in Grand Isle County. Since March, 55 people in all have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont's northwesternmost county.
According to health officials, another 104 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based off of a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
Since March, 5,857 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.
Another person has died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19, according to Vermont's health department. In all, 96 people have died from complications of COVID-19.
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Vermont
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here is a look at daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
