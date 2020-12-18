As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. The state also releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period in each county. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
On Friday, state health officials reported another eight people from Franklin County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
Since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vermont in March, 437 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Within the past 14 days, 142 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in nearby Grand Isle County. Fifty-six people in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont's northwesternmost county since March.
According to health officials, another 86 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based on a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
Since March, 6,243 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.
Two more people in Vermont have died due to complications of COVID-19. In all, 107 people have died in Vermont as a result of COVID-19.
