As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
With nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday and three reported over Thanksgiving, Franklin County's total number of COVID-19 cases reported since March has grown to 212.
Of those, 52 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in the past 14 days, the typical length of time it may take for symptoms of COVID-19 to appear when someone develops a symptomatic case.
In Grand Isle County, no new cases were revealed between Thursday and Friday, leaving the county's total number of cases since March at 38.
Statewide, Vermont's health department reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 73 new cases on Thursday. The state's total number of cases since March has now grown past 4,000 as of Friday morning.
Sixty-seven people have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
Today's Vermont data
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Franklin County
Here's a look at the daily reported numbers for Grand Isle County
