As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we'll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. And daily, each county releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period. Both the state's data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Another four cases of COVID-19 have been found in Franklin County as of Friday morning, bringing the county's total number of cases reported since March to 187.
Friday saw no new cases reported in Grand Isle County. In total, 36 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in Grand Isle County since the pandemic's start.
Statewide, 146 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Vermont’s health department Friday morning, narrowly falling short of the 148-case record reported by state health officials on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 3,459 people in total have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in the Green Mountain State.
Vermont's health department has, for the third day in a row, reported another death stemming from complications of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 62.
Today's Vermont data
Franklin County data
Grand Isle County data
