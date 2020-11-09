UPDATE: An individual has been arrested for possession of a destructive device after police searched a St. Albans Town home for explosives Monday afternoon.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), a juvenile male was arrested in connection to the department's search of a St. Albans Town residence Monday afternoon.
He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to answer to a charge of possession of a destructive device.
According to an SAPD news release, police acquired a court-ordered warrant and searched a St. Albans home Monday afternoon following reports of an individual potentially manufacturing and possessing explosives.
St. Albans police were joined by officers from the Vermont State Police; Federal Bureau of Investigation; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
St. Albans-based AmCare Ambulance Services and fire departments from St. Albans City and St. Albans Town also responded Monday afternoon.
According to SAPD, an investigation is considered ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information related to Monday’s incident contact SAPD at (802) 524-2166 or connect anonymously over the department’s website at http://stalbanspd.com.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 9:08 p.m. to include news that an arrest had been made following Monday's search of a St. Albans home.
