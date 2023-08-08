ESSEX JUNCTION — A free summit for those living with substance addiction is coming to Essex this Friday, Aug. 11.
Held at the Champlain Valley Expo, the second annual “Coming Together: A Substance Use Addiction Summit” will bring together over 50 participating organizations to host booths with resources on everything from addiction recovery and treatment services to employment programs.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration program manager Melinda White, a co-founder of the event, said the summit was created last year with the idea of focusing on recovery instead of reprimand for those struggling with addiction.
“My biggest goal is to see people, family members or people struggling, have a place that they can show up and access resources,” White said.
Fellow summit co-founder Brad Ferland said the purpose of the event is to get to the heart of the issue: the humanity of each and every person experiencing substance addiction.
“The person with addiction is a person. There’s a separation between addiction and the person,” Ferland said. “It is just critical that we look at them that way and we help them through the process, so they can get back to being what they are and what their gift is as a human being.”
The event’s keynote speaker is alcohol and drug counselor Maureen Cavanagh, who has become known for her nonprofit organization, Magnolia New Beginnings, that focuses on access to support and education for those who have relatives living with addiction.
Cavanagh’s 2018 memoir “If You Love Me: A Mother’s Journey through Her Daughter’s Opioid Addiction” tells her story of working alongside her daughter as she struggles with addiction. Cavanagh will share her story at the summit.
With Cavanagh as the event’s main speaker, the summit is not just for those struggling with addiction, but also for family members and friends looking to understand their loved ones’ addictions better, White said.
“We’re bringing her in to share how families can be supported, because there’s not enough support for the families. I get so much outreach from families in the community and across the state,” White said.
Along with Cavanagh’s speech, Vermont Department of Health public health analyst Jeffrey Trites will take the stage as a speaker. Other speakers for the event include Monica Hutt, Vermont’s chief prevention officer, as well as speakers from the Vermont Alliance for Recovery Residences and Project VISION, a Rutland-based social and health organization coalition.
Free of charge and without a registration requirement, the event is not only accessible to families, but to everyone.
White, who has been described by those in her community as a “barrier buster,” said offering free events like this provides access to support services that are rarely freely available.
Due to a lack of access to resources, many struggling with addiction can remain in those cycles, White said. Friday’s summit is working to change that.
“When you look at the social matrix, access to basic human needs is an act of congress for some people…we have to look at the barriers of why a person is unable to participate in a treatment plan,” White said.
For those who may be nervous about seeking help, the summit provides an opportunity to learn about substance addiction support without judgment or stigma, White said.
“They can learn about all of the resources without the scary walk-in to one organization where there’s still stigma,” White said. “It’s a place that people can go without being stigmatized, to learn about resources for themselves and their families.”
Anyone who is at all curious about learning more about substance addiction will find something at the summit for them, Ferland said.
“They won’t find a more user-friendly venue than this,” Ferland said. “I guarantee that they can find somebody who they will relate to, and who will relate to them and start telling their stories.”
The summit presentation begins at 10 a.m. this Friday at the Champlain Valley Expo. Booths and break-out rooms for guests open at noon. More information on the summit can be found here.
