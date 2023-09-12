FRANKLIN — The blue-green algae problem persists on Lake Carmi.
As temperatures soared into the 90s early last week, the lake saw an overwhelming increase in cyanobacteria, leading to green-colored water, a pervasive odor in the air and a less crowded beach.
John Costa, who has camped along Lake Carmi since the 1970s, said even though storms last Thursday night cleared out and turned over much of the blue-green algae, it is still present in the 1,375-acre lake.
“We get into these totally dead, warm, humid days with plenty of sunshine, and it just came out like a bomb…in some areas it was extending 300, 400 feet,” he said.
But this event wasn’t unexpected. In fact, it’s become routine for lake residents and visitors to see the blue-green algae, especially during the summer months.
A new study, however, slated to begin this October, has given Lake Carmi users hope that change is coming.
Algae history in Lake Carmi
Lake Carmi has a long history with cyanobacteria. In 2018, longtime issues with phosphorus runoff — which causes algae blooms — led to it being declared a “lake in crisis” under Vermont statute.
Costa said since the lake’s first serious cyanobacteria outbreak in 2017, the blue-green algae presence on the lake has been an issue.
“[This] is something much different than the typical green that some lakes see,” Costa said.
Oliver Pierson, lakes and ponds program manager at the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, said there has been “political will” to do a feasibility study on the lake since the 2018 “lake in crisis” declaration.
“At that time, there was political will, there was funding, to try to do something about the lake. At that time, the decision was to aerate, to put in an aeration system,” Pierson said.
Though the aeration system, installed in 2019, has long been Lake Carmi’s cyanobacteria solution, the north end system has been periodically malfunctioning, overheating and shutting down over the last three or four weeks, said Franklin Watershed Committee vice president Pete Benevento.
Pierson said ANR had hoped the aeration system would help solve the problem, but it has not been successful. The aeration system has consistently not been able to mix the lake or achieve dissolved oxygen targets, resulting in further algae blooms.
“There was the hope back in 2019, when we put the aeration system in place, that that would help solve the problem, by aerating the bottom of the lake we would see a reduction in internal loading, but that did not end up being the case, so we gotta move on to Plan B,” Pierson said.
Feasibility study
A new solution has emerged for the lake’s algae issues: a state-issued feasibility study beginning in October.
The State of Vermont has authorized the study to assess what can be done regarding algae blooms on Lake Carmi. Contracted out to Barr Engineering, the company’s senior water resources scientist Keith Pilgrim will be leading the study.
Pierson said the feasibility study’s purpose is to assess potential in-lake treatments for cyanobacteria blooms, which he said are often the result of “internal loading events” in the lake. ANR has found these internal loading events happening in the lake in the last few years.
Internal loading events happen when the lake stratifies, forming a top layer and a bottom layer. When the colder, less oxygenated bottom layer of the lake gets below a certain level of oxygen, phosphorus is released from sediment at the lake bottom, which can eventually be used by blue-green algae to bloom.
Pierson said though ANR also works to prevent “external loading events,” or phosphorus entering the lake from the watershed, the state and local partners have already reached many of those external load reduction targets.
Thus, the feasibility study will target internal loading events specifically to curtail the algae blooms.
“We now believe that we also need to somehow prevent this internal phosphorus loading, or phosphorus recycling, from taking place,” Pierson said.
Pilgrim said he will begin taking sediment core information out of the lake in October, and use his tests to do a feasibility analysis of the lake by the end of this year or the beginning of 2024.
In March, Pilgrim said he will have a draft report of his findings to present to ANR.
Benevento said he is hoping the feasibility study recommends the application of alum to the lake, a process that adds aluminum sulfate to lake water to remove phosphates.
Pierson said alum application is the most common strategy to target lake internal loading events. Though it has only been used in Vermont twice before, ANR thinks it could be successful in Lake Carmi.
Pierson said Barr Engineering’s study will answer the question of whether alum treatment is right for Lake Carmi before questions concerning funding or permits for the alum treatment will be addressed.
If alum treatment is approved, along with funding and permitting, ANR will also work next year to ensure that the alum treatment is done in compliance with its water quality standards.
Alum treatment has been successful elsewhere, therefore, Benevento feels it is the right choice for Lake Carmi.
“At this point, I think alum is the only relief that we will get. It’s just a terrible state of the lake right now, or it was a few days ago. It’s just intolerable,” Benevento said. “From what we’ve seen, alum would definitely correct the situation and help clean up the lake.”
With the lake having already released much phosphorus to cause algae blooms this summer, Pierson said it is necessary for the feasibility study to wait until the lake “turns over” in the fall.
“There’s been all this internal loading already this summer, so if you take sediment cores right now, you won’t really know how much phosphorus is in the lake bottom,” he said. “Whereas, after fall turnover, the lake kind of resets, and you get that proper picture.”
Barr Engineering is currently doing background research and looking at models before Pilgrim begins the study in October.
Moving forward for lake-goers
Benevento said the excessive blue-green algae conditions of the lake have made it “intolerable” for lake goers and campers to enjoy the nature the area offers.
“People buy a home on the lake to enjoy it and to enjoy the Vermont environment, and the environment is just not hospitable for enjoying it when the lake is in full bloom like that,” Benevento said. “It’s just an intolerable situation and I feel for the people around the lake; it’s just not fair.”
And it’s not just unpleasant smells; blue-green algae blooms threaten the health of Lake Carmi residents. People and animals can get sick when swimming or wading in contaminated water, according to the CDC.
While blue-green algae blooms do not provide a huge health risk, Pierson said the presence of blooms means lake-goers still have to stay out of the water, frustrating tourists and locals alike.
“There’s always a very small chance that the blooms could become toxic. Not a huge health risk, but certainly a risk associated with these blooms,” Pierson said. “You see a bloom, you gotta stay out of the water.”
Yet Costa said Pilgrim’s upcoming feasibility study has provided a glimmer of hope to lake goers and residents.
“We’re closer to a solution than we have been in probably the last four years…that’s an ongoing process, we’ll see what that brings us,” Costa said.
