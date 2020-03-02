Do the words diet and exercise make your heart skip a beat? How about budgets, debt management, and taxes? You may be the type of person who thinks about those things with confidence—your physical and financial health are both in tiptop shape—but if you are like most, you feel stress and anxiety around the state of both your body and your wallet.
So how are our physical and financial lives related? According to the 2019/2020 Global Benefits Survey by consultancy Willis Towers Watson, more than half of us experience a great deal of stress when it comes to managing money. Finances are often cited as the number one cause of stress, and the correlation between stress and its impact on our health is well known as it increases blood pressure and risk of disease. A Duke University study found that low credit scores could be used to predict cardiovascular disease; another in the UK found that people over 50 with debt are eight times more likely to report feeling depressed than those who are financially comfortable. Having enough resources allows people to avoid poor quality living conditions, pollution and noise, and grants access to high quality food, education and recreation.
Many of the patterns that lead people to struggle with their health and money can be seen through the lens of how we function when we are experiencing a scarcity of resources. Behavioral economist Sendhil Mullainathan and psychologist Eldar Shafir state that when we don’t have enough of something, be it time, money, or food, for example, we tunnel our attention on that one thing and don’t have the bandwidth to focus on anything else. We end up with a strong bias toward the here and now and lose sight of planning ahead. Temperament, upbringing, and personality make both saving money and exercising regularly come more easily to some than others, and people with anxiety around health and money sometimes both eat and spend too much.
What should we do if we are experiencing the double whammy of poor physical and financial health? Improving in either arena depends on the ability to see and care about our future selves, whether that’s in 10 minutes or 10 years. When “6:00 a.m. you” doesn’t want to get up to exercise, imagine how glad “7:00 a.m. you” is going to be that you did instead of feeling disappointed and regretful. Or when the “current you” who is out shopping resists impulse buying, imagine the relieved “next month you” who now has the savings to pay for an unexpected car repair. Sometimes things like retirement and potential illnesses seem very far away, but little healthy choices really add up over the long haul and create a positive feedback loop as you watch your stress drop and your savings grow.
United Way of Northwest Vermont works to improve the quality of life for all of our neighbors in Franklin County. United Way’s Working Bridges initiative partners with local businesses, including Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, to provide their employees with on-site support to navigate around the bumps in life’s road. Having an informed and approachable person like Working Bridges Resource Coordinators available to coach people through challenging life and financial circumstances decreases stress and improves job retention and stability. You too can reduce your anxiety and improve your financial and physical health by asking for help and taking control of the small things that will add up to big things…a healthy life and stable future.