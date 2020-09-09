FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area schools will benefit from Hannaford Supermarkets’ latest donation from its Hannaford Helps Schools program.
The donations will help support needs determined by individual schools including things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear or playground equipment.
“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students—especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources,” said Ericka Dodge, spokesperson for Hannaford. “Educators already go above and beyond each and every day and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.”
Hannaford donated $176,315 in Vermont to 197 schools as part of the program.
The Hannaford Helps Schools program helps local schools meet fundraising goals by engaging shoppers to purchase specially marked items in Hannaford stores. Each store features more than 1,500 eligible products on its shelves. For every four participating products purchased, a shopper will receive three “School Dollars” that they can then donate in-store to the school of their choice. Additionally, Hannaford awards $1,000 to the school that raises in the most funds in each community. In Vermont, 33 schools received an additional $1,000 bonus.
The 2021 Hannaford Helps School program will launch on March 14 and extend through May 29. Learn more at hannaford.com/about-us/hannaford-helps/schools. Area schools that are participating in the program include:
- Alburgh Community Education Center
- Avalon Triumvirate Academy
- Bakersfield Elementary School
- Bellows Free Academy
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Enosburg Elementary School
- Enosburg Falls High School
- Enosburg Middle School
- Fairfield Center School
- Fletcher Elementary School
- Franklin Central School
- Georgia Elementary - Middle School
- Highgate Elementary School
- Maple Leaf Montessori
- Missisquoi Valley Union Middle School
- Montgomery Elementary School
- Richford Elementary School
- Richford Jr Sr High School
- Sheldon Elementary School
- Soar Learning Center
- St. Albans City School
- St. Albans Town Educational Center