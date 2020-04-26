Young Writers Project

The stars illuminate the world.

The valleys, tundra, cities,

they give the illusion of solidarity

and fill young hearts with awe.

Children grow up

wanting to reach for the stars.

The sea of constellations stretches

as far as can be imagined,

like freckles covering all of space.

I can never help but stare at them;

they are my muses.

But these diamonds in the sky

are just giant rocks.

They are masquerading,

only flaming balls

of dead planets and asteroids.

And under these stars

is a dystopia, a world

filled with death and destruction.

Human beings

are now the creators

of a perhaps inevitable end.

Looking into the dark skies now,

I have come to realize

that the stars are the one thing

we humans cannot ruin.

The Community Journalism Project (CJP) is a new initiative established by Young Writers Project to help share the voices of young Vermonters on issues shaping their lives and their future, through writing and photo challenges, journalism skill-building, workshops, and newspaper publication. This month’s writing prompt was COVID-19.

