The stars illuminate the world.
The valleys, tundra, cities,
they give the illusion of solidarity
and fill young hearts with awe.
Children grow up
wanting to reach for the stars.
The sea of constellations stretches
as far as can be imagined,
like freckles covering all of space.
I can never help but stare at them;
they are my muses.
But these diamonds in the sky
are just giant rocks.
They are masquerading,
only flaming balls
of dead planets and asteroids.
And under these stars
is a dystopia, a world
filled with death and destruction.
Human beings
are now the creators
of a perhaps inevitable end.
Looking into the dark skies now,
I have come to realize
that the stars are the one thing
we humans cannot ruin.
The Community Journalism Project (CJP) is a new initiative established by Young Writers Project to help share the voices of young Vermonters on issues shaping their lives and their future, through writing and photo challenges, journalism skill-building, workshops, and newspaper publication. This month’s writing prompt was COVID-19.