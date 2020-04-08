Young Writers Project

The sun has risen

on a beautiful new day.

It’s a morning like every other,

some people would say.

But what is sly and getting close

is what nature fears the most.

The pollution in the air is invisible,

but the statistics are not.

This growing problem

we still have not fought.

There’s already too much

pollution in the sea.

When will people realize

there will be a fee?

Think of the future

just for a second –

do you see an environment

that looks in any way pleasant?

The reality is that

humans are the cause,

and we need to help put

climate change at a pause.

This problem will not

be stopping for anyone,

so we can’t just sit around

thinking we’ve won.

For a second, just

take the time to think –

do humans want to be the reason

this earthly boat sinks?

