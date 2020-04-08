The sun has risen
on a beautiful new day.
It’s a morning like every other,
some people would say.
But what is sly and getting close
is what nature fears the most.
The pollution in the air is invisible,
but the statistics are not.
This growing problem
we still have not fought.
There’s already too much
pollution in the sea.
When will people realize
there will be a fee?
Think of the future
just for a second –
do you see an environment
that looks in any way pleasant?
The reality is that
humans are the cause,
and we need to help put
climate change at a pause.
This problem will not
be stopping for anyone,
so we can’t just sit around
thinking we’ve won.
For a second, just
take the time to think –
do humans want to be the reason
this earthly boat sinks?