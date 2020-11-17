Three golden sacks hung from a tree
upon a summer’s day.
The air blew t’ward them from the sea,
causing them to sway.
Then the day came at last
for them to finally be free.
They came to the world like those
from their past;
soon they all would see.
The first to come was on the right.
Her skin and face were flush,
her hair and eyes so pure and white,
her wings a coral blush.
The other came with hair like wine
and blazing, fiery eyes,
his careful features so divine,
with wings that matched the skies.
As they waited for their wings to dry,
the branch began to shake.
They looked below and to the sky,
and the other began to wake.
As the sack began to break,
liquid seeped out the crack.
The fluid seemed to be a lake,
the color a rotten black.
The siblings looked upon the slime
as the opening grew wide.
The Earth had stopped along with time;
the sound of nature died.
The sack burst open, and so it came,
the fragile beast within,
with a small and stick-like body frame
and skin of green porcelain.
Slowly she began to wake
and soon she came to speak.
Her voice was rough, about to break,
a whispered but violent squeak.
“Brother, sister, I’ve come at last!
How much I’ve longed to see you.
This world we see is bright and vast –
it’s all so very new!
My body’s cold and voice is weak,
my skin a pale green…
How is it that while I speak
you two are oh-so-clean?”
