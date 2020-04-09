I am from blankets,
from Kleenex and NyQuil.
I am from a warm and cozy room:
small, yellow, smelling of vanilla.
I am from pomegranates:
big, red, juicy, messy,
and staining everything.
I’m from L.A. trips and blue eyes,
from Jenna and Helen.
I’m from the argumentative and stubborn,
from “Don’t go in those woods”
and “Be nice to your siblings.”
I’m from Hanukkah,
its burning candles and sharing of bread.
I’m from Massachusetts,
and Ohio and California, and
Skyline Chili and Honey Bunches of Oats.
From sleeping at great grandma’s place,
eating breakfast the next morning,
and then playing dress-up with my sisters.
I am from pictures on various shelves
now in separate households,
but all still capturing my family.