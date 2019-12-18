Listen
Please, for once in your life,
listen to what we have to say.
I know it’s hard, listening to teenagers
who actually have opinions,
who are correct in their concern,
who are probably even smarter than you.
But please, we are destroying this planet.
America’s president terrifies
half of the country’s population,
animals are going extinct,
innocent people are being shot...
Shall I go on? People are being raped
and their rapists escaping conviction,
people are being separated
from their families, guns are glorified,
and we are petrified.
Everyone wants high school students
to go to college, prepare for the future...
This was once a beautiful world,
but it is now being destroyed –
it may not even be here
when our future finally arrives.
About Young Writers Project
Young Writers Project receives hundreds of submissions on youngwritersproject.org from students across Vermont, the U.S., and beyond. Each month we select the best work for publication in this newspaper, and other media outlets. Read more at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, civil online community of writers and artists.
The Community Journalism Project is a special yearlong project focusing on news, commentary, and photojournalism, by sharing the voices of young Vermonters on issues that are shaping their lives and their future.