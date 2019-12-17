When winter comes in November

November has its own sort of beauty,

not like early spring’s or late fall’s.

After the first snow comes,

a fine dusting of ice

coats spindly branches.

Slush fringes roads

and buries the newest leaf layers.

The air is tinged with the husky scent

of frozen tree bark,

and the blue sky is stained a frigid gray.

Forgotten harvests rot and freeze

into desiccated shapes

while remaining birds huddle

on exposed branches, their melodies

hushed by a sharp northern wind.

Houses become fortresses ensconced

against squalling evening gales,

which moan and scream at midnight.

Later, a thin sunrise

sheds weak morning light

on slumped, dormant hills.

The green mountains shimmer,

with the second snowfall

encrusting the ruddy brown

to reveal the national colors

of early winter.

About Young Writers Project

Young Writers Project receives hundreds of submissions on youngwritersproject.org from students across Vermont, the U.S., and beyond. Each month we select the best work for publication in this newspaper, and other media outlets. Read more at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, civil online community of writers and artists.

Recommended for you