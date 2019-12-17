When winter comes in November
November has its own sort of beauty,
not like early spring’s or late fall’s.
After the first snow comes,
a fine dusting of ice
coats spindly branches.
Slush fringes roads
and buries the newest leaf layers.
The air is tinged with the husky scent
of frozen tree bark,
and the blue sky is stained a frigid gray.
Forgotten harvests rot and freeze
into desiccated shapes
while remaining birds huddle
on exposed branches, their melodies
hushed by a sharp northern wind.
Houses become fortresses ensconced
against squalling evening gales,
which moan and scream at midnight.
Later, a thin sunrise
sheds weak morning light
on slumped, dormant hills.
The green mountains shimmer,
with the second snowfall
encrusting the ruddy brown
to reveal the national colors
of early winter.
