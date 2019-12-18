Note to self
How do I explain
how it feels to fall together,
how every step I take
is fueled by doubt and heartbreak?
The sky has opened up in my chest
and suffocated the birds in my stomach,
and last night I fell together
behind walls made of brick
and I screamed while second-guessing
every feeling spilling out of my chest.
I fell in love with the ocean
and it swallowed me whole,
and my feet are worn down
to nothing at all.
I love with my toes,
and worry with my hips,
and doubt with my fingertips,
but if you watch the stars long enough,
they too begin to rust and fade.
I fell together and then apart again,
and decided that I like being
a little bit broken,
because beauty
doesn’t mean perfection.
