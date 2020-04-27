I stood in front of the window
for two hours yesterday.
There used to be a beanbag chair
where the bookcase is, and I’d sit there
watching the street through the screen
on the nights I couldn’t fall asleep.
But the beanbag is long gone,
so I leaned my elbows on the windowsill
and stayed until I was tired.
When the nights start to get warm
around this time every year,
I have trouble sleeping.
When I was younger,
I used to be able to sleep
with my head at the foot of my bed
and let the cool night air
wash over my face.
I always get sick around this time,
too eager to breathe nature’s breath
before it’s quite warm enough.
But my room has been reorganized
and the bed moved, too far away
for me to feel the breeze
trickling in through the window.
There isn’t much to see when I look out,
just the pavement and the trees,
and sometimes the headlights of cars
belonging to those who work late nights.
It calms me, stills the thoughts
in my head and the worries in my heart,
with all that nothing
that’s happening outside.
I once watched a kid across the street
light a firecracker with his friends,
though, heard it pop on the ground
and echo loudly in the 2 a.m. quiet.
He went off to college last year,
and nothing like that has happened since.
Not that I’d be watching for it anyway.
Because the bookcase is now
where the beanbag chair used to be,
and I don’t sit in front of the window
anymore.
The prompt for this submission was Wistful. Sometimes our mood can turn wistful, defined as "full of yearning or desire tinged with melancholy.”
