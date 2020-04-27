YWP Changed

I stood in front of the window

for two hours yesterday.

There used to be a beanbag chair

where the bookcase is, and I’d sit there

watching the street through the screen

on the nights I couldn’t fall asleep.

But the beanbag is long gone,

so I leaned my elbows on the windowsill

and stayed until I was tired.

When the nights start to get warm

around this time every year,

I have trouble sleeping.

When I was younger,

I used to be able to sleep

with my head at the foot of my bed

and let the cool night air

wash over my face.

I always get sick around this time,

too eager to breathe nature’s breath

before it’s quite warm enough.

But my room has been reorganized

and the bed moved, too far away

for me to feel the breeze

trickling in through the window.

There isn’t much to see when I look out,

just the pavement and the trees,

and sometimes the headlights of cars

belonging to those who work late nights.

It calms me, stills the thoughts

in my head and the worries in my heart,

with all that nothing

that’s happening outside.

I once watched a kid across the street

light a firecracker with his friends,

though, heard it pop on the ground

and echo loudly in the 2 a.m. quiet.

He went off to college last year,

and nothing like that has happened since.

Not that I’d be watching for it anyway.

Because the bookcase is now

where the beanbag chair used to be,

and I don’t sit in front of the window

anymore.

The prompt for this submission was Wistful. Sometimes our mood can turn wistful, defined as "full of yearning or desire tinged with melancholy.”

