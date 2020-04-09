Young Writers Project

As kids, we don’t worry –

not like grown-ups.

As kids, we worry

about the last slice of cake,

about getting the latest toy,

about getting home

before the light leaves

and the dark returns.

As kids, we worry

about growing up,

not afraid but eager –

eager to live life

the way we want,

eat ice cream for dinner,

and go to bed whenever.

No more homework,

no more rules...

But then, when

we do start to grow up,

walk the path of “adulting,”

we worry about

our clothes, our hair, ourselves.

We try to fit in like a puzzle piece

without standing out,

without standing up.

Who are you? Who am I?

Gay. Straight.

She. He. They.

Football player.

Math League president.

We try so hard

to fit in with the crowd.

We try, and we fail.

We fail ourselves,

but when we fail, we learn.

As grown-ups, we’ve learned

and are still learning.

As grown-ups, we worry

about paying the rent on time,

about putting food on the table,

about keeping our heads above water.

As grown-ups... we wish

to be kids again.

