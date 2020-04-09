As kids, we don’t worry –
not like grown-ups.
As kids, we worry
about the last slice of cake,
about getting the latest toy,
about getting home
before the light leaves
and the dark returns.
As kids, we worry
about growing up,
not afraid but eager –
eager to live life
the way we want,
eat ice cream for dinner,
and go to bed whenever.
No more homework,
no more rules...
But then, when
we do start to grow up,
walk the path of “adulting,”
we worry about
our clothes, our hair, ourselves.
We try to fit in like a puzzle piece
without standing out,
without standing up.
Who are you? Who am I?
Gay. Straight.
She. He. They.
Football player.
Math League president.
We try so hard
to fit in with the crowd.
We try, and we fail.
We fail ourselves,
but when we fail, we learn.
As grown-ups, we’ve learned
and are still learning.
As grown-ups, we worry
about paying the rent on time,
about putting food on the table,
about keeping our heads above water.
As grown-ups... we wish
to be kids again.