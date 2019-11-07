FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VFWD) is encouraging area youth to help biologists by reporting their deer during Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend, Nov. 9-10.
Youth deer hunting weekend helps ensure that young hunters get the quality training they need for lifelong participation, and it provides biological information needed to manage the deer population.
“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to [a] biological reporting station so they can contribute to deer management in Vermont,” VFWD deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during the youth deer hunting weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because youth hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”
VFWD will have personnel at local biological reporting stations between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for youth weekend. Along with having their deer examined and aged by a biologist, successful youth hunters visiting a biological reporting station will receive a 2019 Vermont Hunter Cooperator Patch.
Anyone, resident or nonresident, who is 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting authorization and obtain a free youth deer hunting tag.
The young hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two young hunters.
Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth deer hunt weekend, and youth are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.
The youth hunter may take one deer of either sex on youth deer weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply during youth deer weekend.
Local reporting stations include: West Enosburg County Store, 2394 West Enosburg Rd, and Ste. Marie’s Market, 31 Grand Avenue, Swanton.