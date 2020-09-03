JOIN THE BOARD – The Cancer Patient Support Foundation is seeking some dedicated community members to join their local board which supports Vermont cancer patients and their families. Every year nearly 700 local families are provided financial support to meet their basic needs and remove barriers to treatment. Contact Sarah Lemnah at sarah@cpspvt.org to learn more.
United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Visit the Volunteer Connection (https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com)to see these and other opportunities.
Here are more opportunities to support your community.
ISLAND VINES 5-MILE ROAD RACE – RunVermont will be holding its annual road race at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero. The Governor’s Restart Task Force requirements will be followed and all volunteers and runners will be required to review and comply with a Code of Conduct. To find out about volunteer positions and details, visit Volunteer Sign-Up Page.
ST. ALBANS COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE – American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on September 18th at St. Albans City Hall. For an appointment, visit www.redcrossblodd.org and enter CITYHALL in the search bar. Co-sponsored by the St. Albans/Fairfield Knights of Columbus Council #297.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
EVENT MANAGEMENT INTERN/VOLUNTEER – Cancer Support Foundation is seeking a friendly, organized, and reliable individual to assist in event management. Work in conjunction with staff and the Board of Directors to help plan and implement events, solicit auction items, place calendar listings, help with social media and much more. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to gain experience in nonprofit event management. Qualified candidates must project a professional and friendly demeanor, have effective communication skills, well-developed writing skills, attention to detail, and comfortable using computers. Contact Sarah Lemnah at sarah@cpspvt.org to learn more.
INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING FROM HOME?
Go tohttps://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com and click on VIRTUAL VOLUNTEERING to see how you can help remotely.