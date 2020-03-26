WILLISTON -- On Thursday, Yankee Farm Credit distributed $6.8 million to its members who borrowed from the cooperative. This distribution represents approximately 52% of Yankee’s 2019 net income of $13.2 million.
Brenda Frank, Yankee Farm Credit’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said that Yankee sent out payments to 1,305 borrowers. The payments represent patronage refunds, which allow Yankee members to share in the cooperative’s 2019 earnings.
“The patronage refunds we provide to members are based on the profits that our association generated last year," explained Frank. "Our members own Yankee Farm Credit, and whatever we don’t need to keep the Association strong, we return to our owners. The remaining profits are held as Association equity to keep the balance sheet strong through all cycles”
Yankee Farm Credit has paid patronage refunds to its members every year since 1995. Total payments over those 25 years have exceeded $89 million.