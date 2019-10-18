FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Northwest Regional Planning Commission and the Dept. of Environmental Conservation are hosting community meetings this fall to learn about the current state of our waterways, the basin planning process, and strategies that watershed planners are using to tackle the Northern Lake’s water quality problems. You can contribute to the meetings by sharing local areas of concern or additional strategies to help us meet our water quality goals. These meetings will focus on communities with “direct drainage” to Lake Champlain which include all communities in Grand Isle County as well as the municipalities of Swanton, St. Albans, Georgia, Fairfax and Fairfield.
Three meetings will be held across Franklin and Grand Isle Counties:
• Monday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the North Hero Town Office
• Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Georgia Fire Station
• Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m. at the South Hero Library
These meetings are co-hosted by the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, North Hero Selectboard, Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, and the South Hero Planning Commission.
The purpose of basin planning is to provide communities with relevant and up-to-date information, and then work together to plan, monitor, assess, and implement priority projects that directly improve the quality of local waterways. A Tactical Basin Plan is prepared every five years for each of the 15 river basins in Vermont. The Northern Lake Champlain plan is being updated now and will be available for public comment in July 2020.
Two of the key strategies of the Northern Lake Champlain plan are to promote agricultural best management practices in areas where there is significant phosphorus load to a waterbody, and to assist towns with the management of roads and culverts to reduce erosion.
If you cannot attend a meeting, contact DEC Basin Planner, Karen Bates, at Karen.Bates@vermont.gov or (802) 490-6144 to ask questions or provide input. Find more information on the Basin 5 Tactical Basin Plan & process at: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/map/basin-planning/basin5.