WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) said this week that Jonathan Whitehouse, CFS Financial Advisor, has fulfilled the requirements to obtain his Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF) designation.
CFF is a professional designation for financial professionals who have successfully completed a certification and training process established by the National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) and the American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA), and who agree to uphold the highest moral, ethical and fiduciary standards of service when providing investment advice to potential and existing clients.