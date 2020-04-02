This aerial view shows the back entrances to the A&P (its main entrance was on Lake Street) and Napoli’s Variety Store, which was located on Federal Street. Lake Street would be just to the left, out of the photo, and you can see the railroad building at the top left.
The apartment buildings to the right no longer exist. The new state building now stands in that location.
A woman is leaving the A&P with her shopping cart; likely a novelty at the time in St. Albans.
The A&P had several previous addresses listed in the old directories: South and North Main Streets and Kingman Street, but an article in the Messenger dated April 11, 1940, shows a train arriving at the station with two train car loads of provisions for the new A&P opening, saying:
“a new, modern, self-service store, offering spacious parking (note the metered parking in this picture) as seen here in the photo.”
The train had two large banners attached to the box cars announcing it was the first shipment of provision for the new A&P.
Napoli’s Variety Store offered a selection of novelties, gifts, household appliances, floor coverings, furniture and toys. They offered a layaway plan, and as stated in a November 7, 1956 Messenger article: “Located on Federal Street, just a few steps from the ‘high-rent district,’ Napoli’s can offer you the best savings in every item in the store.”
