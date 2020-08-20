This picture of the Governor Smith Inn was taken in 1969 by Dr. Sam Howard, a local pediatrician and an avid photographer. It was donated to the Saint Albans Museum by his wife, Maddie Howard, a former volunteer at the museum. The inn was located on the corner of Congress and Smith streets.
The Governor Smith Inn was originally built in 1925, along southern Greek revival lines, as the private home of Edward Curtis Smith, the son of John Gregory Smith, both governors of Vermont. Previously to that, the Smith family home, known as Seven Acres and built in timbered Tudor-style, had been located on the same site, but was destroyed by fire on November 4, 1924.
On Saturday, July 30, 1977, the inn was also destroyed by fire. They knew the fire probably started in a second floor bedroom in the west wing and spread quickly into the loft and roof of the old inn. John Casavant, a local newsboy riding his bicycle, noticed smoke and flames coming from the building at around 6:20 a.m. He reported the blaze to his mother, Mrs. Harlan Casavant, who then notified the fire department.
The inn had been closed since January 6, 1975, but had been sold to the Third National Bank of Springfield, Mass., and the Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans in February 1977.
The inn and motel (later added to the grounds) had been a great tourist attraction with its elegant rooms, exceptional restaurant service, library, swimming pool, and beautifully maintained grounds. It was a great loss to the City of St. Albans.
