ST. ALBANS — Wondering what to do now that the toys have been opened, the games played and the books read?
There are lots of ways families can spend time together this holiday break.
Be active
Strap on your skates for public skating at the Highgate Arena on Sundays, just $2 for a student, $1 for a Highgate student, $3 for adults, $2 for Highgate residents. By a family pass for $50, $40 for Highgate residents. Highgate residents can get a Highgate resident card from the Town Clerk’s Office.
Drag your sled up the hill at the Hard’ack Recreation Area and have a fun trip back down.
Hard’ack is also a great place to strap on some snowshoes and go for a walk or do a bit of cross country skiing. An outdoor rink is open for skating. There is also a hill for downhill skiing and snowboarding.
Other locations for winter hiking or snowshoeing include the St. Albans Town Forest, the Brown River Trail in Enosburgh and 100 Acre Woods in Fairfax.
Snowshoes are available to borrow from several area libraries or rent from town recreation departments.
Do some science
Snowshoes aren’t the only non-traditional item available at local libraries. Several also have telescopes, microscopes and science kits residents may borrow to take a gander at the night sky or check out the smallest forms of life.
Visit a local museum
Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab will remain located at the Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain until Jan. 5. Aspiring inventors can electricity, magnetism, optics, sound waves, and air pressure, learn about the Periodic Table of the Elements through an interactive display, and learn basic coding. When the inventing is done, there is still plenty to explore, including a full size recreation of the General Butler a boat which sank in Lake Champlain in 1876 and an action lab where teens an adults can learn about how the land and the lake interact by creating their own watershed.
Many local libraries have passes to the Echo Center which discount admission.
The Shelburne Museum remains open every day through Dec. 30 with admission discounted to just $10 for adults and $5 for children. The museum’s exhibit on Joel Barber and the Modern Decoy, all about the making of waterfowl decoys, will remain open until Jan. 12.
There is also the museum’s standing exhibits of Vermont firearms, toys and dolls, Impressionist paintings, American painters and horse-drawn vehicles to enjoy.
Passes to the Shelburne are also available at many local libraries.
Hold a movie (or television) marathon
Some healthy snacks, a pile of blankets and a favorite series or movie are a great way to pass a chilly afternoon or evening,
For younger children, give Steven Universe or Adventure Time a try. Both are cartoons whose warmth and humor will beguile young viewers while also charming adults.
Or introduce your children to a classic you loved, such as Steven Spielberg’s take on the world of Warner Brothers cartoons Animaniacs, or perhaps the Muppet Show, or that rascally rabbit himself, Bugs Bunny.
Staying in the world of animation, Avatar the Last Airbender and the Legend of Korra are both likely to please both older children and adults.
For some humor, give Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, or Chicken Run a shot.
Or maybe a book turned movie is more your style. Give Paddington, the BFG, or A Wrinkle in Time, all currently on Netflix, a try.
Prefer live action to animation? The options are endless.
If you’re looking for humor, try classics such as Abbot and Costello, Marx Brothers, Laurel and Hardy or the Three Stooges. There’s also The Princess Bride or The Goonies for something more recent.
Prefer a tear-jerker, Bridge to Terabithia based on the book by Vermonter Katherine Paterson, will move older children and adults, as will Up.
For an adventure story, it’s hard to go wrong with The Never-Ending Story, E.T. or, for baseball lovers, The Sandlot.