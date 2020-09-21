ST. ALBANS — The Saint Albans Museum is offering a new “Vintage St. Albans” t-shirt as part of a fundraiser for its educational outreach and new exhibition.
The design features a maple leaf and syrup jug, along with the phrase “Vintage St. Albans” and tagline “Since 1763.”
According to the museum, 1763 was the year that St. Albans was chartered, but “history—and maple—were already in the making in this region before then.”
SAM’s Vintage St. Albans pop-up exhibit is a community history experience that offers social distancing outside the museum at 9 Church Street. It highlights historic images, objects and documents as well as original artwall murals.
The next two pop-up events are on Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Although SAM remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19, we are committed to serving our community as a ‘museum without walls’ through innovative online and outdoor programming,” Alex Lehning, director and librarian at the museum, said. “We look forward to helping ‘bring history to life’ in this unique format.”
The t-shirt is available in five colors and can be ordered at https://www.bonfire.com/vintagesta through October 10.