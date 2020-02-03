Northwestern Pediatrics was created to help solidify and sustain access to Pediatrics Franklin County. We have a wonderful team of Pediatricians and a remarkable staff in that practice who care for many of the children in our region. I am thankful for their devotion to our community as well as for the trust parents and children place in them. This team continues to work on improving access to Pediatrics, including: expanding availability of telephone triage with a nurse; guiding treatment of conditions at home without an office visit when medically advisable; partnering with parents to reduce cancelations and no shows; streamlining our systems; and emphasizing retaining our team while recruiting to keep staffing levels full.
To help parents quickly and efficiently begin to get the advice they need when their child is not feeling well, we have expanded access to nurse telephone triage. During normal practice hours, parents can call to speak to a nurse in the office who will listen and understand symptoms, share advice and recommendations from the physician, and guide the parent in how to proceed. On nights and weekends, we are now partnering with a professional nurse triage service to maintain access to this telephone support. I can see how parents would appreciate continuous access to this nursing support, as kids never seem to get sick when it is convenient.
Our Pediatricians and nurses are working closely with parents when it is not medically advisable to bring a sick child in for an office visit. Our team often understands the various viruses that are going around and can give effective home treatment guidelines. This is more restful for the child, easier on the parent, and reduces the chance of other children being needlessly exposed to a virus. Detailed conversations between parents and our team about symptoms and circumstances are key to determining if/when a child should be brought to the office. From an access standpoint, making appropriate choices of when to treat children at home helps keep office visits available for when it is medically recommended for a child’s condition.
Another way to ensure appointments are available for sick children who need them is by avoiding cancelations (or canceling as far in advance as possible) and ‘no shows.’ It pulls at our staff’s hearts to have someone not come for an appointment when they know there were others who would have been able to have been seen at that time. Just as hair salons and veterinary clinics and dental offices have gotten really good at working with people to avoid cancelations, get advance notice, and eliminate ‘no shows,” medical offices need to do the same. We are actively reminding our patients of their appointments and stressing how important it is that they let us know as soon as they know they need to reschedule. That lets us open the appointment to another person in need, which is important to good access.
At the heart of great access to care is our exceptional team. We value each of them. We have worked through some turnover this year and are looking forward to a successful recruitment of another Pediatrician to round out our staff. At the same time, our team is being supported by experts in the ongoing streamlining of our electronic health record. Reducing turnover, improving our systems, and valuing our team are all ongoing keys to providing proper access.
It is often said “our children are our future” and that is so true. It is our great joy, honor, and privilege to care for the children of our community. We are committed to improving access as part of a healthier future. Please help us by partnering with us in conversations about your child’s symptoms, in choosing the proper setting for care, and by letting us know when you cannot keep an appointment. Together, we can ensure all have the access they need.