ST. ALBANS — Just a few miles from St. Albans downtown, this lakefront home has peace and quiet built in. The 1940s house is situated on about an acre in St. Albans Bay right on Lake Champlain and has “last-house-on-the-road privacy.”
570 Lapan Rd
Saint Albans Bay, VT 05481
Details
- Currently listed at $532,000 on trulia.com
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Size: 1,372 sq. ft.
- Year built: 1940
Description:
“Set on a wonderful and lush 1.11 acre lakefront lot, the majestic blue waters of Lake Champlain open before your eyes daily. Just imagine; western views over the lake to the Adirondack Mountains and nightly sunsets, and regular visits from great blue herons, geese and osprey. Last house on the road offers privacy and tranquility where you can live surrounded by the lake’s natural beauty and in harmony with nature. Walk along the water’s edge and enjoy the peace and quiet. Gradual water depth leads out to deep-water access. Jump in the water to cool off during the warm months or take a walk or ice skate in the winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.