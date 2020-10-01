Did you know that the north campus of Bellows Free Academy was once the Saint Albans Hospital? It was established in 1883 by Chauncey Warner, who purchased Rose Hill from the Smith family and donated the house and land on the northeast corner of Ferris and Main streets to be used as a hospital.
From the minutes of the annual meeting of 1902, it is clear that this hospital received generous community support. Donations from various local churches were collected on “Hospital Sunday,” and the then superintendent, Dr. W.S. Stevens, goes on to list various contributions from local citizens; an ice cream freezer from Mrs. Stephen Royce, two ducks for Thanksgiving from Soule & Collins, and corn and peas from M.L. Chandler, are but a few examples.
The Saint Albans Hospital also provided a nurses’ training program through the mid-1900s. Pictured here is the Class of 1922. Do you recognize any of these graduates?
There is a museum group interested in discovering more about the operation of this institution through the years. Please share your experiences, ephemera and artifacts with the museum at 802.527.7933 or PO Box 722, St. Albans, VT, 05478. Email the committee at stalbanshospitalhistory@gmail.com.