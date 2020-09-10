Unfortunately, our files for the First Baptist Church did not contain any information regarding what duties the young girls in this photo actually performed to help their church or community members of the Junior Service Club.
In old editions of the Messenger, dated between 1910 and 1912, there is only a one- or two-sentence write-up mentioning meeting dates.
In the 1860s, a small number of Baptists lived in St. Albans, meeting in individual homes — one being Daniel M. Walker. Shortly after, they rented the chapel in the court house for seven years — the first service was held on December 15, 1865.
The site for the church on Congress Street was purchased for $8,000 on April 15, 1871. The corner stone was laid on September 9 of that year and dedicated on August 3, 1873.
On May 10, 1883, the church was destroyed by fire. A new church was built on the same site and was dedicated on March 24, 1886.
