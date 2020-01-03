Welcome to Our World

Babies born December 26-31, 2019.

Annalise Michelle Guilmette, a girl born on Dec. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Rebekah Demar and Colby Guilmette of South Burlington.

Daxton James Varney, a boy born on Dec. 28 at Northwestern Medical Center to Haley Mott and Austin Varney of St. Albans.

Malana Raelynn Wynter Brunelle, a girl born on Dec. 30 to Destiny Myott and Charles Brunelle II of Berkshire.

Journee Elizabeth Levesque, a girl born on Dec. 31 at Northwestern Medical Center to Angel Katon and Cody Levesque of St. Albans.

