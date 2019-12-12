Welcome to Our World

Eli O'Brien Russell, a boy born on Nov. 22 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Sadie and Charles Russell of Fairfield.
Holland William Howrigan, a boy born on Nov. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jenny Cole and Chris Howrigan of St. Albans.
Grayson Roy Barney, a boy born on Dec. 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sabrina Gratton Barney and Joseph Benjamin Barney of Swanton.
Lennan Sue Stanley, a girl born on Dec. 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shanley Flanagan and Sean William Stanley of Sheldon.