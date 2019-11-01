Logan Bister, a boy born on Oct. 10 at University of Vermont Medical Center to Ryan Bister and Brianna Lawyer.
Braxtyn Joshua Gervais, a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abby Guilmette and Joshua Gervais of Enosburg.
Rynlee Luc Gates, a girl born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kathryn Montagne and Seth Gates of Fairfield.
Carter Daniel Bessette, a boy born on Oct. 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abby and Timothy Bessette of Richford.
Sophia Regina Mayoka, a girl born on Oct. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Deanna Gravesmayoka and Jason Mayoka of Richford.
Tucker Joseph Bascomb, a boy born on Oct. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Elizabeth Davis and Justin Bascomb-Plantier of Highgate.
Madelyn Sue Benoit, a girl born on Oct. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jocelyn and Stuart Benoit of Sheldon.
Raven Iris Walsh, a girl born on Oct. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kyla Apley and Brian Walsh of St. Albans.
Kalvin Charles McNally, a boy born on Oct. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Casey and Tyler McNally of Swanton.
Kase Marjorie Corey and Hallie Lyndon Corey, twin girls born on Oct. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Danielle and Gary Corey of Fairfield.
Lanayah Grace Lillquist, a girl born on Oct. 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ashley Martel and Tyler Lillquist of St. Albans.