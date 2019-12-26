Welcome to Our World

Camilla Claire Feeley, a girl born on Dec. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kassia Gagner Feeley and Josh Fredrick Feeley of Highgate.
Jeremy Harold Greenia-Jones, a boy born on Dec. 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heather R. Greenia and Joshua B. Jones of Milton.
Jayda Rose Kelly, a girl born on Dec. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Mercedes Kelly and Jade A. Kelly of Morrisonville.
Charlotte Anne Getty, a girl born on Dec. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Cheyenne Alexis Jourdan and Cody Andrew Getty of St. Albans.
Maddox Parker Ahl, a boy born on Dec. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Heather Badger and James Peter Ahl of St. Albans.
CORRECTION:
Grayson Roy Barney, a boy born on Dec. 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sabrina Gratton Barney and Joseph Benjamin Barney of Swanton.