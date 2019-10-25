Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

Penelope Mathilde Irish, a girl born on Oct. 9 at The University of Vermont Medical Center to Bethany (Doe) Irish and Samuel Irish of East Fairfield.

Dylan James Shea, a boy born on Oct. 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Audrey and Jamie Shea of Enosburg Falls.

Zane Raymond King, a boy born on Oct. 13 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda Bushey and Brandon King of Fairfield.

Braxton Joshua Gervais, a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Abby Guilmette and Joshua Gervais of Enosburg.

Isaac Dylan Tedford, a boy born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kaylesne Airoldi and Jesse Tedford of Sheldon.

Eleanor Marie Diane Staples, a girl born on Oct. 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brittainie Harrod and Patrick Staples of St. Albans.

Rylee Luc Gates, a girl born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kathryn Montagne and Seth Gates of Fairfield.

Dalton Paradee, a boy born on Oct. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Eliza Adams and Robert Paradee of Sheldon.