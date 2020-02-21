Welcome to Our World

Bella Jean Underwood, a girl born on Feb. 10 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jamie Shufelt Garand and Jessie Lee Underwood of Enosburg.
Jamari Ackie Massaquoi, a boy born on Feb. 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Miranda Dupre-Martin and Alfred Massaquoi of Swanton.
Everett Lyle Hurtubise, a boy born on Feb. 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Lauren Marie Marshia and Dylan Thomas Hurtubise of Berkshire.
Priscilla Lynn Frances Ladue, a girl born on Feb. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Lindsay Ladue of St. Albans.
Roslyn May Andrews, a girl born on Feb. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Amanda (Lapine) and Jordan Andrews of Franklin.
Ruth Ellen Lovell, a girl born on Feb. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kasey Thompson-Lovell and Brian R. Lovell of Berkshire.