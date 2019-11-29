Welcome to our world

Charlotte Lucille Turner, a girl born on Nov. 17 at Northwestern Medical Center to Katelyn Nichols Bowen and Scott Joseph Turner of Milton.
Brenna Rey Emmons, a girl born on Nov. 18 at Northwestern Medical Center to Tessa (Schwertley) Emmons and Eric Steven Emmons of Highgate.
Levon Scott Murphy, a boy born on Nov. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center Marisa Bachand and Tyler J. Murphy of Highgate.
Adrian Paul Robtoy III, a boy born on Nov. 19 at Northwestern Medical Center to Hailee Rocheleau and Adrian Paul Robtoy II of Swanton.
Liam John Colgan, a boy born on Nov. 21 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsea Hunt and Eric Colgan of Fletcher.
Bryson Jack McNall, a boy born on Nov. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michelle Domina and Corey Jack McNall of Highgate Center.
Benjamin Louis Stevens, a boy born on Nov. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Emily (Reardon) Stevens and Skye Louis Stevens of St. Albans.