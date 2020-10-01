Wyatt Allen Cooper, a boy born on Sept. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jennifer Combs and Kevin Cooper of Franklin.
Aryanna Mae Menard, a girl born on Sept. 24 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chelsea Cucullu and Michael Menard of Highgate.
Madeline Marie Nafati, a girl born on Sept. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Caitlin Minor and Khaled Nafati of Fairfax.
Faylin Isabella Patterson Tracy, a girl born on Sept. 27 at Northwestern Medical Center to Riley Patterson and Christopher Tracy of Danville.
Elsie Michael Branon, a girl born on Sept. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jennah Branon of Fairfield.
Tanya Maya Saini, a girl born on Sept. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Geetanjali and Kunal Saini of Fairfax.
